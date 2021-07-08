The latest report of the US State Department says that that corruption remains a persistent problem in Macedonia. This once again confirmed the findings of the Alliance for Albanians, which for years have been strengthened by testimonies and a number of scandals involving the current SDSM-DUI Government, reacted the party.

This bitter reality comes as a result of the management of the country by corrupt officials and from previous governments that continue to apply the same methods of work, stressed the Alliance for Albanians.

Referring to the report of the US State Department, the party notes that the report says that there are positive laws that are in line with European legislation and that provide a positive climate for light businesses, but corruption remains a problem.