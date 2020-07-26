We do not rule out anyone, but we have also said that being part of a government with DUI is highly unlikely, maybe impossible. However, we will leave it to the political leaders. You know what the numbers and opportunities are, there are many options, Shefik Duraku, spokesperson for the Coalition of the Alliance for Albanians and Alternative, said at Sunday’s press conference at the Central Headquarters, when asked if they will sit at the same government table with DUI.

Asked whether they are talking to some parties about a possible coalition, Duraku stressed that both as a coalition and individually, the political parties Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa have always communicated regularly with all political parties – both the Albanian and the Macedonian bloc.