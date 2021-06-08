The Alliance for Albanians (AA) will join forces with Alternative at the coming local elections, but remains open for cooperation with other political parties.

According to party sources at a press briefing, the AA leadership will not deny their mayoral candidates the right to form a coalition and cooperate with all citizens and political parties.

However, the party says that they will not allow themselves to be dragged into “some mess”, emphasizing that the time has come when politics should be a clean thing to ensure a clean society and respect for the rights of all citizens.

Regarding the rebranding of DUI, the Alliance for Albanians believes that this is a purposeful act ahead of the local elections, pointing out that this party changes its positions according to their needs.