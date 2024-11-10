The Alliance of Albanians met today to map out its plan for activity in the next to years. Party leader and Healthcare Minister Arben Taravari said that the AA will work to achieve zero corruption and zero tolerance for violent extremism. The party will continue to focus on the abuses of power during the past two decades in which the DUI party dominated ethnic Albanian politics in Macedonia.

AA delivered change to the Albanians after 22 years of crime and extortion. Now hundreds of our former members, who unfortunately were on the other side during the elections, are rejoining us. Our doors are open and all are welcome, except the few who want to switch sides to help themselves, Taravari said.

He also announced that the party will crack down on its own appointees, if they are seen to mismanage the departments they are placed into.