Arben Taravari from the Alliance of Albanians said that this party can’t forget how Ali Ahmeti and his DUI party subverted the democratic will of the ethnic Albanian voters. AA submitted 150 reports of ballot stuffing and intimidation perpetrated mainly by DUI in their fight for the Albanian vote, but all were rejected by the State Electoral Commission . DUI now proposes some sort of cooperation with AA as the Albanian parties position themselves to determine which of the main Macedonian parties would form a Government.

Days ago DUI officials stuffed ballots, abused the political will of the Albanians, but now they invite us to sit together. It’s like a thief robbing your home and then inviting you for lunch at his home days later, Taravari said.

DUI is projected to win 15 seats and AA – 12, and as the main parties VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM are virtually tied between 44 and 46 seats, the Albanian parties would be necessary for anyone trying to get to the 61 votes needed to form a Government.

AA points especially to the heavily depopulated municipality of Zajas near Kicevo, which is the main stronghold of DUI. AA spokesman Flakron Bexheti said that the party is prepared to give all its seats in Parliament to DUI if the ruling party can point to just one polling station in and around Zajas where the number of voters corresponds to the number of actual voters. Much of the population there has left for Germany, Switzerland and other emigrant destinations.

Bexheti showed how, in one station in Zajas, by 13h, there were 150 votes, and the number almost doubled by 15h to 288 – a physical impossibility as it would require a vote to be cast every minute for full two hours.