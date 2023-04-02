The Alliance of Albanians promptly rejected the offer from VMRO-DPMNE that Macedonia adopts the Croatian model of a Constitution that will include the Bulgarian minority. Croatia has a long list of minorities acknowledged in the Constitution, but at the start, the Preamble clearly states that it is the nation state of the Croats.

VMRO leader Hristijan Mickoski made the offer tongue in cheek, after Government officials and media outlets affiliated with the Government kept pointing out to the large number of minorities in the Croatian Preamble as a positive example. But Albanian parties are strongly invested in having an even stature to that of the Macedonians and will not accept declaring Macedonia as the Macedonian nation state. The Alliance of Albanians cited the dubious results of the recent census to underline their point.