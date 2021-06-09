The Alliance of Albanians called on the Biden-Harris administration to focus on corruption in Macedonia and the region, in light of the Biden decree that announced sanctions for people who do not follow up on several regional treaties, including the Prespa and Ohrid treaties. The Aliance of Albnaians said that the SDSM – DUI led Government has failed utterly to fight crime and corruption and dismissed an attempt by Zaev’s Deputy Prime Minister Ljupco Nikolovski to view the decree only through the prism of Zaev’s total support for the Prespa treaty.

This decree provides for sanctions against persons responsible for corruption in the region, for those involved in misuse of public funds and of private property for personal or political gain. Since its founding, the Alliance of Albanians has been seriously interested in clearing the political scene from such elements who are an obstacle in all areas and in the integration to the European Union. We find it unserious when the Deputy Prime Minister who is tasked with fighting corruption tries to cover up the complete failure of the Government in fighting crime and corruption and only approaches this decree through the political prism of the Ohrid and Prespa treaties. These two documents are no longer in any doubt for us, but we remind that the primary purpose of this decree are sanctions against individuals who are responsible for corruption, AA said in a press release.

The opposition Albanian party has frequently accused its direct competitor DUI of gross corruption and of abuse of power.

Zaev and Nikolovski, on the other hand, quickly came out to declare that the decree is a clear statement of support in their leadership in Macedonia, and is aimed primarily at their political opponents, who reject the Prespa treaty as imposed on Macedonia.