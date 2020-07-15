Arben Taravari, the Gostivar Mayor who is deputy leader of the Alliance of Albanians, rejected a proposal from the DUI party for a unified Albanian bloc.

We have a convincing lead over DUI. The trends favor us. We were pressured from all sides in these irregular elections, Taravari said. Previously the Alliance leader Ziadin Sela also pointed to irregularities and pressures from DUI against his party.

The Alliance competed with DUI and SDSM for the Albanian vote. DUI is pushing a demand that the next Prime Minister is an ethnic Albanian and after the elections DUI official Bujar Osmani called on the Alliance of Albanians to join them and back this request. But Taravari indicated that the Alliance will be acting independently and is eager to see DUI go in the opposition.