Today or tomorrow we can expect the official entry of the Alliance for Albanians into the Government. However, the entry of Taravari’s party may not mean an increase in the parliamentary majority, if the announcements that the other Albanian coalition partner in power, Alternativa, might leave, come true.

Mathematically translated, Kovacevski would get four MPs on his account because Alliance has eight MPs and Alternativa has four.

But as things stand, the most realistic option is for Alliance to enter the Government and Alternativa to remain, because Kovacevski desperately needs to show that the parliamentary majority is increasing.

Although, as Albanian politicians and experts openly comment, the government needs an increase in the parliamentary majority not to reach 80 MPs for constitutional amendments, but to have 61 MPs for a session in the Parliament.

Because of the “strong” majority, Talat Xhaferi has not convened a session for three weeks. That’s why the government wants almost all Albanian parties together.