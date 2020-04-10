Alsat TV: Two coronavirus patients have died Macedonia 10.04.2020 / 13:25 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Two coroanvirus patients have died overnight, reports Alsat TV. One of the patients was from Skopje and the other from Struga. If confirmed, this would bring the death toll of the epidemic in Macedonia to 32. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin alsatcoronadeaths Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles World 10.04.2020 V4: Residents taken by ambulance and bus from coronavirus infected nursing home in Budapest Macedonia 10.04.2020 Ohrid Mayor calls on the Government to close his city for outsiders Macedonia 10.04.2020 A day after Islamic Community head threatens to “turn Macedonia into Bangladesh”, the Government caves, pays him off Macedonia News Macedonia enters 61-hour lockdown, supermarkets and restaurants will be offering delivery services Coffee vending machines banned for use due to being potential virus carriers, gathering place for people Charges filed against unknown perpetrators for revealing names of Kumanovo coronavirus patients Janeva and nine of her deputies charged with hiding the huge bonuses they received Out of 496 tests – 48 newly diagnosed coronavirus cases Ohrid Mayor calls on the Government to close his city for outsiders A day after Islamic Community head threatens to “turn Macedonia into Bangladesh”, the Government caves, pays him off Racket trial hearing postponed over coronavirus fears .
