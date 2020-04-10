Macedonia

Out of 496 tests – 48 newly diagnosed coronavirus cases

The Healthcare Ministry informed that out of 496 coronavirus tests conducted in the past 24 hours, there were 48 positive results, most of them in Kumanovo (25) and Skopje (11). This brings the total of confirmed cases in Macedonia to 711, with Skopje and Kumanovo leading the list with 284 and 168 cases. The...