The Alliance of Albanians and its coalition partner Alternative are considering a boycott of the next Parliament, unless an ethnic Albanian is elected Prime Minister.

The two parties are accusing their main competitor in the Albanian bloc, DUI, of winning votes on the promise that it will secure an Albanian as Prime Minister. DUI seems on the verge of a coalition deal with SDSM, and it’s unlikely this promise will be kept.

If the promise is not kept our 12 members of Parliament are considering a boycott, said Skender Rexhepi,Secretary General of the Alternative party.

The two parties said they will support their opponent DUI and give their votes for the next Government, if it really gets SDSM to accept a full four year term for an ethnic Albanian head of Government.