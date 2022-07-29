Has the smallest Albanian coalition partner started a campaign for the Tetovo Municipality Council elections? This impression is gained after today the director of the Pension and Disability Insurance Fund (PIOM), Dritan Bexheti, granted employment decisions to 50 party personnel from the Tetovo branch.

Albanian media report that this caused indescribable emotions among the employees of the Fund, who were extremely satisfied with the historic action of the Alternative framework towards the Albanian employees as never before.

With great pleasure today I received 50 Albanians who signed employment contracts. To all the young professionals, I wish you health and success in your work. Let’s continue… , stressed Bexheti at the reception of the new staff.

The director is also the head of the Tetovo branch of Alternative.