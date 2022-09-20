The “Alternative” party says that the Government is functioning normally and that there is no reason for any kind of reconstruction after reports in some media that with the resignation of the Minister of Local Self-Government there will also be a mini-reshuffle that will include the Ministers of Health and Information Society and administration from the ranks of “Alternative”.

For now, the Government is functioning normally and there is no reason for any reshuffle. Our ministers Bekim Sali and Admirim Aliti are one of the most successful staff, not only in Alternative but in the entire Government. Therefore, we see no reason for the opening of such unnecessary topics, said “Alternative”.