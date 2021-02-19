The Alternative party called on Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce to investigate the incident that occurred in the Tetovo hospital two weeks ago.
The incident reportedly erupted between rival officials from the DUI and BESA parties, who are nominally coalition partners, but also bitter rivals. After BESA joined the Government through its coalition with SDSM, it began to assume positions in various institutions and is clashing with DUI.
We can’t have this incident left at the level of idle speculation. Healthcare Minister Filipce owes it to the public to explain if it is true that a top manager of the hospital, Artan Etemi, was beating up an employee and also requested backup during the fight. If it is true, will he be held responsible, Alternative said.
