The Alternative party called for the school year to be postponed, given the messy start of online education. Some high school students, especially in majority ethnic Albanian districts, boycotted the start of the online teaching and demand in-person education.

Over 40,000 students lack the necessary equipment. We have schools with no internet connection, teachers without computers and confused parents and children. And the Government tells them all to figure it out by themselves, said Alternative leader Afrim Gashi.

He declared the start of the school year a failure and called for it to be postponed. Macedonia is already one of the last countries in the region to begin the 2020/21 school year, and one with the most extensive regime of online education.