SDSM presented Monday evening the lists for MP candidates for the April 12 elections with great enthusiasm. But the euphoria waned after the candidates’ names in the six election districts were read.

Although it was expected to come out with new uncompromising staff, Zaev decided to nominate his closest associates plus his new coalition partner Kasami.

As we have learned, the selection has caused great dissatisfaction, both within the SDSM and among the coalition partners.

Zaev promised the same positions to more people, and believing in his word, they were already expecting to find themselves on the positions that would surely become MPs.



It has not yet been determined whether THP’s Enes Ibrahim or PEI’s Fiat Canovski is the sixth on the list in the fifth election district. Babovski from the Vlach party was also promised to have that position.

There is also dissatisfaction in SDSM that the lists included several candidates who were in coalition with VMRO-DPMNE such as Zekir Ramcilovic and Panco Minov.

SDSM bodies will make the final confirmation of the election lists today.