The denial of the Macedonian nation, history and language by Bulgaria has no basis in reality, given that the Bulgarian state has officially recognized the existence of a separate Macedonian identity.

Proof of this is the fact that the children in Blagoevgrad and the surrounding area studied the subject “Macedonian language”.

It is documented and written in the school report cards from the academic year 1947/48 which shows that the Macedonian children studied the Macedonian language.