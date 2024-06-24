US Ambassador to Macedonia Angela Aggeler congratulated to Hristijan Mickoski and his Government on their election yesterday.
Congratulations to the new government on its formation. As the Prime Minister and his cabinet take office, we look forward to continuing our partnership in strengthening rule of law, improving economic, energy, and infrastructure development, social structures, and moving the country forward on its Euro-Atlantic path, Aggeler tweeted on her X account.
