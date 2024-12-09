US Ambassador to Macedonia Angela Aggeler issued a statement following the decision of the State Department to put former First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi on a black list, banning him from travelling to the US.

The designation of Artan Grubi and Enver Bexheti is evidence that political interference in the judiciary cannot – and will not – be tolerated. The United States will continue to name those who engage in significant corruption that undermines democratic institutions and corrodes public trust. No one is above the law, and accountability is essential for progress, Ambassador Aggeler said, adding “corruption has consequences” and “justice is blind”.