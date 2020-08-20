US Ambassador to Macedonia Kate Byrnes said that she expects the next Government to pursue a strategic policy of Euro-Atlantic integration.
Even as there is confusion as to whether the SDSM – DUI coalition has the votes to move ahead in Parliament, Ambassador Byrnes said that the US is very much looking forward to cooperating with the Government. She was speaking during a visit to the Institute of public health where the US is donating funds to equip the laboratories.
