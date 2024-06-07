On Thursday, President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova held a meeting with Swedish Ambassador Ami Larsson-Jain to discuss several topics including the country’s EU integration process, bilateral relations, strengthening development cooperation, reform advancements, and meeting the Copenhagen criteria.

A press release issued by Siljanovska-Davkova’s cabinet stated that both Siljanovska-Davkova and Larsson-Jain expressed gratitude for the historically strong political relations between the two nations, with Siljanovska-Davkova expressing a desire to improve overall communication and promote a more vigorous political discourse with Sweden at the highest echelon.”President Siljanovska-Davkova thanked Sweden for the continuous and consistent support to the Macedonian European integration as well as for the overall technical assistance in the accession process to the European Union,” according to the release.

“She stated that she anticipated more collaboration in relation to Macedonian strategic objectives. Along with sharing experiences and bolstering the capacities of Macedonian institutions, particularly in the areas of democracy, respect for human rights, and the rule of law, she also expressed satisfaction with the ongoing development partnership with Sweden, according to the statement.The President expressed her desire to strengthen collaboration in all areas with potential during the meeting and gave her best wishes for June 6, the National Day of Sweden.