The announced consultation, between the President of the State Stevo Pendarovski, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani on whether, after all the scandals in the National Security Agency, to stick to the decision of Victor Dimovski to be sent as ambassador to Paris, did not take place. But in the meantime, as MKD.mk learned from diplomatic sources, consultations were held with the embassies of several countries in Macedonia, after which a recommendation was received to find a new candidate for Macedonian ambassador to France.

The ambassadors of the key allied countries of Macedonia recommended to the state leadership to discuss new possible candidates for the ambassador of Macedonia in Paris, taking into account the recent developments related to NSA.

Viktor Dimovski, before the end of his term as director of NSA, was proposed by the Government as the ambassador of Macedonia to France in March of this year. A few months later, the scandal broke out with the issuance of a Macedonian passport to the Ukrainian and Russian citizen Oleksandr Onishchenko. Despite his criminal record and being on the US blacklist, Dimovski and his team gave Onishchenko a positive security assessment. That document was also signed by Zarko Milosevski, Dimovski’s successor in the position of NSA director.

Five days ago, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani announced that these days a consultation should be held with the President of the State Pendarovski and Prime Minister Kovacevski and a decision should be made whether the former director of the NSA Dimovski will take the ambassador’s post in Paris, following the case with the citizenship of Oleksandr Onishchenko.