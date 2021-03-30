VMRO-DPMNE MP Antonio Milososki informed Tuesday that the bill on Amendments to the Electoral Code has been submitted and has been signed by all parliamentary groups. The amendments, according to him envisage two key things.

The first is to move the date for the local elections for the second half of October, which means that the local elections would be held on October 24 or 31 this year and the second change is to enable efficient use and realization of the legal obligation to use fingerprint devices during the voting, which allows the SEC to be efficiently connected to the database of the Ministry of Interior, he said.

Milososki believes that these proposed changes will increase confidence in the election process, especially in a unfortunately polarized society like ours.