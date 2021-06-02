In the midst of a new racketeering scandal, the Zaev family organized a tropical themed birthday party for Slavica Zaeva, Vice Zaev’s wife. The brother of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is in the news after revelations that he was extorting money from a coal mining company that won a state contract.

Despite the allegations, his daughter Eva Zaeva, whose Instagram documents the exceptionally good financial fortune the family has had since Zoran Zaev grabbed power in 2017, shared pictures of the lavish fruit spread her mother had for her birthday. Pineapples and sandal cookies were meant to convey a Hawaiian theme for the celebration.

For her part, Slavica Zaeva shared a cheesy love message along with a picture with Vice Zaev.