The prime minister post has been agreed, three years to be held by Zoran Zaev, one by Naser Ziberi, Kanal 5 reports, citing party sources.

According to Kanal 5, it has been agreed DUI to run the PRO and the Ministry of Interior.

SDSM previously said that the program of the new government will be mostly dedicated to the economy where the main principles are slaries and pensions to continue to grow, to invest in young people and balanced regional development.