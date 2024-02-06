Alkaloid AD Skopje has contributed a donation of 14,440,000 MKD to support the reconstruction of the University Clinic for Toxicology, with the specific goal of establishing an Internal Medicine Emergency Center.

Today, Alkaloid solidified its commitment to aiding patients on a national scale by formally signing an agreement at the Ministry of Health. This action underscores the company’s dedication to optimizing the treatment process and elevating service quality in the realm of public health. Guided by the paramount principles of prioritizing people’s well-being and health, Alkaloid consistently extends altruistic assistance to areas where it is most essential.

As part of our overarching social responsibility agenda, we persistently focus on ensuring the welfare of the communities where we operate, advocating for public health, and improving the accessibility of health services for patients. This initiative remains a pivotal element in the growth and development of Alkaloid AD Skopje over the span of nine decades.