Macedonian nationals evacuated from Israel arrived at Skopje International Airport on Friday via a complimentary charter flight from Tel Aviv.

The decision to organize the Tel Aviv – Skopje charter flight came from the government’s determination to repatriate all citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia who desired to leave Israel and requested a return to their homeland. Despite the challenge posed by canceled flights, the government announced in a press release on Thursday that it had successfully coordinated the charter flight in collaboration with Air Serbia, with the expenses covered by Macedonia’s Budget reserves.

To ensure the smooth operation of the flight, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, working through the Macedonian diplomatic mission in Tel Aviv, gathered information about Macedonian nationals in Israel who had sought assistance to return to Macedonia, as mentioned in the press release issued yesterday.