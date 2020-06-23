The SDSM government has dealt another blow to the media. Five minutes before the expiry of the state of emergency, it decided to cut the marketing budget by half. They did so with an extraordinary decree that invaded the Electoral Code and the way the marketing budget is distributed.

The decision to cut the marketing budget by half is without consensus and to the detriment of all media. In this way, the media is on its knees, working on the brink of extinction due to the coronavirus crisis and the declining number of advertisers. Cutting the budget is done in a really smuggling way as befits this government. The law is posted on the government’s website at 1 am after the state of emergency expired.

This grossly violates the state of emergency that has been extended several times so that the government can adopt decrees to deal with the coronavirus crisis and whose guarantor was President Stevo Pendarovski.