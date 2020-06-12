An employee at the General Secretariat of the Government tested positive for Covid 19, and in the period before she developed the first symptoms, she went to work in an office with 15 employees. It is an employee from Tetovo. who immediately after showing symptoms applied for testing. According to “Republika” sources, the Secretariat does not observe the basic measures – there is no distance between the employees, there are no masks.

There is only a disinfectant. Almost all 300 employees come to work, except for some who have children under 10 or are chronically ill. On Monday, June 8, the test results of one of the employees came back positive for the coronavirus. Earlier, the woman came to work all week. She informed the head of the department, then the human resources department was informed and of course the Secretary General Dragi Raskovski. However, none of the employees is in isolation, nor does Raskovski take any measures. Only the employees are rotated in two groups, says Republika’s source.

According to the information, the employees were not informed that their colleague with whom they were in contact tested positive for Covid-19.