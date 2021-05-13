The Macedonian officer who was brought from Africa is not infected with the South African strain of the coronavirus, but a Nigerian strain of the virus has been detected.

According to the analysis from the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts, the Nigerian strain of the virus was detected in the officer, and not the South African one, although there are similarities between the two strains, it is not the same strain. The Nigerian strain is also common in African countries, the Ministry of Health told MIA.

The Ministry also informed that the infection in the patient is in an advanced stage and that he is already in the recovery phase.