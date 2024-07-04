Digitalization Minister Stefan Andonovski confirmed that the Government intends to reorganize the system of preferential hiring of ethnic minorities, which was greatly abused by the Albanian party DUI to hire partisan loyalists who were often incompetent or would simply not show up for work.

There is pressure against removing the “Balancer” system. At first DUI mocked us when we said we will abolish it. Now they have switched to insolence, even threats with destabilizing the country, said Andonovski in a TV interview. The model will be replaced with either a law that will broadly guarantee equal ethnic representation in public sector hiring, or keeping a regulatory model but reforming it to reflect the merit of the candidates.

The model was recently criticized by the New York Times, in a report focusing on its numerous abuses.