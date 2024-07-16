Minister of Digital Transformation Stefan Andonovski met with the European Union’s Ambassador David Geer on Monday to discuss reforms related to Euro-integration, with a particular focus on digital transformation.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Andonovski emphasized that digitization is a top priority for the government, as it aims to create more efficient, accountable, and responsible institutions.

Andonovski pointed out that progress has been hindered by a lack of coordination in the past, but this is changing due to the Ministry’s systematic approach. This approach encompasses digital infrastructure and connectivity, digital skills and competencies, the digital economy with new ICT technologies, trust and security, and economic integration.

The meeting also covered the development of projects under the Digital Europe Programme.

Andonovski highlighted the significant support from the EU, which is crucial for overcoming challenges in the integration process. Despite numerous concessions that were not fully appreciated, the country remains committed to shared values, democratic principles, and its essential partnership with the EU, which plays a key role in the country’s development in line with European standards.