VMRO-DPMNE official Stefan Andonovski said that the party will continue to block legislation in Parliament when it finds it harmful to Macedonian interests. The strategy of “active blockade” of the legislative work is meant to force early elections.

The Government is trying to push through laws on marijuana production, expansion of gambling, installing more politically dependent picks in the judiciary and further relax the conditions for expanding crime instead of bringing in foreign investments, Andonovski said in a Macedonian Radio interview.

Legislative options that the opposition party is proposing in Parliament and would like to see adopted include cutting fuel taxes, reducing the VAT tax on foods and other measures to help better manage the economic crisis.