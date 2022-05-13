Macedonian representative Andrea Koevska did not secure a place in the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Andrea had a solid performance of her song “Circles” in the second semifinal evening, but was not among those going forward. Her confidence showed she was able to brush off the incident when she forcefully threw the Macedonian flag on the ground during a photo-shoot when she was asked for a picture without the flag. This caused outrage at home, with people blaming her for disrespecting the flag.

The fallout is so strong that the Macedonian Television is even considering dropping out of the competition next year.