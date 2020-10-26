Bulgarian MEP Andrej Kovachev has backed the demands of Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov and demanded that the term “Bulgarian occupier” be replaced with “Bulgarian administration composed mainly of Macedonians” on the signs of all monuments in Macedonia.

Obviously for many of our neighbors in Skopje, myths about communist resistance are the basis for their “ethnic identity”. Therefore, in order to “bury” the myths about the “first rifle” and the whole mythology, but also to be at least a little more objective towards the historical facts, I propose to the government in Skopje to replace all signs reading “Bulgarian fascist occupier” to be replaced with “German Nazi occupier of the Kingdom of Yugoslavia and the interim Bulgarian administration composed mainly of Macedonians.” To avoid anger, several monuments can be erected in western Macedonia with signs reading “Italian fascist occupier”. I even suggest that the topic be discussed with the German authorities as soon as possible, in order to cover the costs of replacing the hundreds of monuments and signs throughout Macedonia, Kovachev wrote on Facebook.