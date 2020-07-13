The court handed a very long sentence to the 23 year old Angela Georgievska, who was charged with assisting and inspiring the murder of her boyfriend Pineta – Pino – Secondo (26).

The murder was perpetrated in December 2018, by Ali Furkan, who was also involved with Georgievska. The prosecution claimed that Georgievska lured Secondo to a meeting, Furkan shot him, and then the two buried the body in a mountainous area near Skopje. Furkan then fled the country.

The two kept silent about Secondo, which prompted a months long search by his mother and family members. The mother accused Georgievska of inspiring the killing and in handing down the lengthy sentence, the court found the girl without remorse and declared it as an extenuating circumstance.