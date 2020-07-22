Dostoinstvo leader Stojance Angelov made the headlines in Serbia following his comment on Dua Lipa’s nationalist post.

The fact that the English singer Dua Lipa tweeted a map of Greater Albania does not change the fact that she is currently one of the best singers in the world, he said.

As “Alo.rs” writes, although he fought against the Albanians in the military conflict, he now stood in defense of the Kosovo singer Dua Lipa, who sparked controversy with a “Greater Albania” map, incorporating parts of Serbia, Macedonia, Montenegro and Greece.