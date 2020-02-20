Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov was accused by the Anima Mundi animal rights group that he plans to kill up to 70 percent of the stray dogs and other animals in the capital. The meeting held on Wednesday evening to present Silegov’s plans for the re-organized Lajka animal shelter – also ran by animal rights activists – ended up with tense accusations with Anima Mundi calling the plan inhumane and the new shelter – a mass grave.

Silegov was also warned by the international ENPA association that his proposal is unacceptable.

Skopje has a serious problem with stray dogs which frequently attack citizens and the situation has gotten worse under Silegov’s term as the Vardariste shelter was closed until its expected re-organization.