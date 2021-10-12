Animal rights activists from Stip are calling on the voters to vote out Mayor doctor Sasko Nikolov, after he ordered a “massacre” of homeless dogs.

Animals in the Stip pound are kept under horrific conditions that amount to torture. What kind of a doctor are you when you approve of this treatment. We will not allow the citizens to forget of this abuse of power, the Kane Korzo association for animal rights said in a statement, while sharing pictures from the Stip pound, where animals are kept in especially ugly conditions.

Nikolov drew the anger of the activists when he shared pictures of his pedigreed cat, apparently obtained from a breeder.