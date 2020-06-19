A day after the Racket sentencing, in which a key defendant said that the money his group extorted ended up with Zoran Zaev and his brother Vice Zaev, an audio leak seems to support the claim.

The audio was published anonymously on Youtube. In the description it is claimed that the voice is of Vasil Dimiskov, a Skopje lawyer who is the brother of judge Vesna Dimiskova, a key player in the Racket scandal. Dimiskov was allegedly trying to extort millions of euros from businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev, who was accused of money laundering – a case that was sent before his sister. Kamcev made the allegation personally in court, while Dimiskov defended himself saying that he asked for a huge sum of money hoping that it would discourage Kamcev from asking for leniency from his sister.

In the audio tape, a man, allegedly Dimiskov, is heard saying that “they” – Zoran and Vice Zaev according to the person who posted the video – “have gone crazy” and are “asking for way too much”. The sum of six million is mentioned. Dimiskov continues to discuss the case of a person who needs to “get out”, presumably out of prison, and promises to get the job done. The conversation is conducted in evasive terms, but the poster of the audio claims that the orders that the racket is paid come from Zoran and Vice Zaev.

It is widely presumed that Zoran Zaev is the main person behind the extortion scandal, and that he was ordering the attacks on businessmen like Kamcev and others, who were told to pay huge sums of money or face being prosecuted by Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva. After he was directly accused by Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, the key co-defendant of Janeva in the Racket sentencing yesterday, Zaev denied any involvement.