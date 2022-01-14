Another aftershock hits Bitola Macedonia 14.01.2022 / 10:26 A new aftershock struck the area of Bitola this morning. The earthquake hit around 3:40 and measured 2.8 degrees on the Richter scale. It comes five days after an earthquake measuring 5.6 degrees hit the region, causing panic among the citizens. earthquakebitola Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 12.01.2022 Government to provide financial assistance to Bitola citizens affected by the earthquake Macedonia 11.01.2022 A series of new quakes felt in Bitola and Florina, the strongest had 4.5-magnitude Macedonia 10.01.2022 Konjanovski: Number of Covid cases in Bitola is escalating, let’s reduce gatherings Macedonia News SDSM’s smaller coalition partners will support the Kovacevski Government, but could bring it down in three months Energy crisis: Starting this weekend, much of Skopje could be left without heating French Ambassador pours cold water on hopes for speedy opening of EU accession talks Kovacevski’s new government announces “cuts” in public administration Milososki: Dimitrov and Osmani are two sides of the same coin, they have personal interests before the state Donald Tusk congratulates VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, on re-election Mucunski meets Croatian Ambassador: Joint European projects and cooperation with Croatian municipalities Mickoski at Vevcani Carnival: I expect a cheerful spirit and successful carnival days to prevail .
