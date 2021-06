Macedonia Economy

Inflation watch: Cost of living is up 3 percent in May, retail prices are up 3.9 percent

The Statistics Bureau informs that the cost of living are up 3 percent in May compared to May 2020, and that retail prices went up by 3.9 percent – indicative of the growing inflation rate. This is before the announced new 4 denar duty per liter of diesel kicks in – it is expected to add...