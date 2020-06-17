Macedonia suffered another very bad day in the coronavirus epidemic, with nine deaths and 193 newly diagnosed patients. By both metrics today’s toll is tied with the worst of the epidemic so far.

The deceased patients range from 47 to 85 years of age. Seven of them died in the two clinics set aside for treatment of the most difficult Covid-19 cases in Skopje. A patient also died in Ohrid and another in Kumanovo. This brings the confirmed death toll of the epidemic to 210.

The Healthcare Ministry also reports that, out of the 1.391 tests that were conducted, 193 came back positive. The overwhelming majority of the cases (140) were in Skopje where a combination of high density and disregard for social distancing rules during the Muslim month of Ramadan led to the current spike.

There are now 2.469 active Covid-19 cases, with 1.425 in Skopje and 278 in Tetovo. Kumanovo and Stip also have more than 200 active patients.

Most worryingly, the number of patients admitted to the two clinics in Skopje remains very high. There are 204 patients in total, evenly divided between the 8th of September hospital and the Infectious Diseases Clinic. Of them, 7 are on mechanical ventilation and 43 are receiving supplemental oxygen. Additional 30 patients are considered to be in a serious condition.