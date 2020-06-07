The daily number of newly diagnosed Covid-19 patients in Macedonia remained high on Sunday, with 111 patients and two deaths.

This is the sixth consecutive day when the number of new cases was in the triple digits. Before the current spike in the epidemic, the only time Macedonia had more than a 100 cases in a day was in mid April. Again most of the newly diagnosed cases were in Skopje (63), where the Muslim majority areas are bearing the brunt of the epidemic after the month of Ramadan, which includes night long family gatherings and feasts.

The two deaths were a female patient from Struga, aged 53, and a male patient from Prilep (80). This brought the total death toll to 153. The Healthcare Ministry said that there are currently 1.226 active Covid-19 cases, half of them in the capital. Skopje’s Cair district alone has 152 active cases, followed by Butel and Gazi Baba which also have significant Muslim communities, and the densely populated Aerodrom, with over 50 each.

The two clinics in Skopje that treat coronavirus cases admitted 23 new patients and now have a total of 103. Of them, eight are on mechanical ventilation.