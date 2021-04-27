According to the latest information, the Chinese vaccines are set to depart from Beijing to Istanbul on Wednesday (April 28), and from Istanbul to Belgrade on Friday (April 30), and then to Skopje using special cold-chain transport on Friday evening or early on Saturday (May 1), said Health Minister Venko Filipce on Tuesday.

So far, 53 thousand citizens in the country have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Filipce says that the epidemiological situation in the country is being closely monitored and urged people to observe the Covid-19 related measures.