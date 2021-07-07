For Macedonians in (North) Macedonia, we are Macedonians who speak the Macedonian language, and frankly if this is an obstacle to starting accession talks, I am fine with not starting accession talks. This makes the European Union less European, said Zaev’s Deputy Prime Minister Nikola Dimitrov, in another display of pre-election patriotism.

Dimitrov has an interview with the European Western Balkans site in which he discusses the state of EU integration, now that Macedonia is firmly blocked by Bulgaria.

[EWB Interview] Dimitrov: This cycle of hope and disappointment is risky and not helpful

Unlike the former rosy and optimistic announcements, Dimitrov now refuses to even speculate when Macedonia could expect to become a member of the European Union and warns about growing animosity between Macedonians and Bulgarians because of the veto.

The impasse is damaging – the latest polls show that it has a very negative impact on the views of Macedonian citizens towards Bulgaria. Over 40% see it as a big problem, there will be animosity, and I think that this is a lose-lose dynamic. So, with political will and leadership, I think we can find an European solution that would be good for Macedonian-Bulgarian friendship, so it will be good for the European promise for the region, for (North) Macedonia and Albania definitely, Dimitrov says.