Another drop in temperatures expected tomorrow Macedonia 27.02.2021 / 9:49 After several days of warm, springtime weather, temperatures are expected to drop starting tomorrow. Morning lows will drop below zero again, and the daily highs will still reach up to 13 degrees. weatherspring Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 31.01.2021 Strong rains expected this evening and overnight Macedonia 26.01.2021 Cold and snowy days ahead Macedonia 16.01.2021 Cold and cloudy weather expected during the weekend Macedonia News VMRO-DPMNE: Is Zaev’s new deal with Mijalkov to release him after 60 days? Chinese vaccines delivery about to become another fail for Zaev and Filipce Nikoloski: According to the “master scenario” of the government, Mijalkov was supposed to organize a coup in VMRO-DPMNE Discord in DUI: Other party members want Ahmeti to remove Grubi and Osmani from the party and the Government Nikoloski: I expect more than 150,000 citizens to sign against the census law Cuculovski: Mr. Zaev should say where were the services that failed to detect the sick or not sick Mijalkov Nikoloski: Zaev puts pressure on coalition parties, but this government will fall and new early parliamentary elections will be held Nikoloski: The strong reaction of the public is the reason for Mijalkov’s sentence .
Comments are closed for this post.