Another person working at the Skopje Dermatology Clinic tested positive for the coronavirus, Health Minister Venko Filipce informed on Thursday.

Today the Ministry of Health informed that there are 24 newly diagnosed cases over the past day, and the total number of cases in the country is now 201.

On Wednesday it was reported that 5 of the 30 tested people who had contact with the former Director of the Clinic tested positive for the virus, but showed no symptoms.