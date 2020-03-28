Another patient has died from the coronavirus epidemic – the fourth victim so far in Macedonia.

It’s a 66 year old woman from a village near Struga who got infected during a visit to Debar. Debar has seen dozens of virus cases and is now under a strict quarantine. The woman from Struga developed symptoms and was only diagnosed positive to the virus, along with her husband on Friday. She had prior illnesses including heart and respiratory conditions and suffered from high blood pressure.

The Healthcare Ministry said that her condition took a quick turn to the worse and that she was not hospitalized before dying. The test was arranged on March 24 and conducted two days later. The Ministry said it will review the actions of the doctors in this case.

Additionally, 22 new patients were diagnosed over the past 24 hours. The capital Skopje again has the most – 9, followed by Kumanovo, Struga, Tetovo, Debar, Prilep and Bitola. Skopje now has 143 cases in total, followed by Debar with 45.