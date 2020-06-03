The MIA news agency informed that the number of newly diagnosed Covid-19 patients over the past 24 hours is more than a 100.

Macedonia last had a triple digit number of newly infected patients in mid April, when the epidemic was presumed to have peaked. But following the month of Ramadan, and the apparent wide disregard for the social distancing rules in the Muslim community, the country is now in a second Covid-19 wave, and this Monday the Healthcare Ministry reported the highest daily death toll so far of seven fatalities.

MIA reports that most of the new cases come from Skopje, where majority Muslim neighborhoods like Cair and Saraj have been hit particularly badly. The Committee on infectious diseases is expected to propose that restrictions on movement are reintroduced, after they were removed 10 days ago as part of the push of the ruling SDSM party to prepare quick elections.